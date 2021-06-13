Superhero genres are a niche for children and grown-ups equally. The fantasy of having superpowers, fighting with the bad guys has always been an exciting idea. The superhero genre projects are ambitious both in scale and delivery. The high visual effects, great choreographed action sequences, fantasy worlds, strong leads kick out the rush of adrenaline in our veins. The walls of theaters have witnessed the outgrowing popularity of superhero movies. From Avenger’s Endgame climax sequences to The Dark Knight Rises, applauds and emotions reverb at the same frequency in the theaters. Marvel Studios has been a successful producer when it comes to superhero movies. Recently it ventured into the web series format with shows like Wanda-Vision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki. These shows kick-start Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The grandeur of these superhero web series have maintained the level of surprises and excitement for the OTT Marvel audience.

While we wait for every coming Wednesday in the month of June, the time in between can be used to check out some other superheroes. Here are some superhero web series that are not a part of the Marvel Universe, for a binge-worthy watch.

#1 The Boys

Based on a successful DC Comic series by the same name, and developed by Eric Kripke for the OTT platform, The Boys is an adult action/fiction superhero show. It takes a different approach towards superheroes. These powerful heroes are often looked upon for their good deeds, but what happens when they abuse their powers. A group of vigilantes rises against the superheroes, to expose their evil. The show stars Karl Urban (previously seen in Thor Ragnarok), Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty in the leads. The series is 2 seasons long and has been renewed for a third along with a spin-off. The Boys has a total of 16 episodes with an average running time of an hour.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#2 The Umbrella Academy

In 1989, 43 children were born in a random order, to mothers who weren’t actually pregnant. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire, is able to adopt seven of those peculiar children. These children possess supernatural abilities. He raises them as heroes and trains them against the great apocalypse, to save the world. Based on a comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy is a sassy dark comedy set in the premise of a superhero. The series stars Kate Walsh, Adian Gallagher, Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda in the lead roles. The 2 seasons and 20 episodes long series has a run time of 40-60 minutes.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#3 Watchmen

Based on 1986 DC Comics by the same name, Watchmen is a limited superhero series. Created by Damon Lindelof, this superhero series that can be watched on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is set in a dystopian world, where racism has motivated violence in the state. A white supremacist group named Seventh Cavalry targets the state police. The series was highly acclaimed and won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Where To Watch- Disney+Hotstar

#4 The Flash

The Flash is a superhero web series based on the famous DC Superhero Flash. Barry Allen aka The Flash is struck by lightning, he wakes up 9 months later, only to find that he has new superhero powers. The Flash is a part of the Arrowverse of the DC Universe. The show was developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for television. It stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh in the lead roles. The series is 7 seasons long, with an average running time of 45 minutes.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#5 The Tick

The Tick is a superhero television series with a comic twist created by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The Tick is based on a comic book character ‘Tick’ who is the superhero of the show. The Tick has been created for television by Ben Edmund, the creator of the original comic. Arthur, an accountant by profession, thinks that his city is owned by a global supervillain. His conspiracy is rejected by all but The Tick. The series stars Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry and Brendan Hines in the lead roles. The series is 22 episodes long with an average running time of 25 minutes.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#6 Supernatural

Produced by Warner Brothers and created by Eric Kripke, Supernatural is one of the highest-rated superhero series. It revolves around two brothers, with superhero abilities who fight against supernatural entities like monsters and demons. The engaging storyline of this action-packed tv-series is full of engrossing twists and turns. The series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Katie Cassidy and Lauren Cohan in the lead roles. The television series is 15 seasons long with a run time of 40 minutes.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#7 Warrior Nun

Based on Ben Dunn’s manga-style comic Warrior Nun Areala, the superhero web series, Warrior Nun, is a female-led action drama. Set in a fictional world, where Nuns are trained to protect the sacred Halo. Ava Silva, an orphan, is accidentally chosen to protect the Halo. She discovers superhero powers and the dangers that it carries within. The series is full of unexpected twists and turns and highly choreographed action sequences. The series is 10 episodes long, with a maximum run time of 50 minutes for an episode. The series, which was actually planned for a movie, got renewed for a second season, after getting a positive response.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#8 Jupiter’s Legacy

Based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic book series, Jupiter’s Legacy is a superhero drama series. Set in a fictional world, children of superheroes struggle to make a mark for themselves and rise to the level of their parents. These gifted children are under constant pressure to live up to the high ideals set by their parents. The show’s star cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris in the leads. The series is 8 episodes long, with an average running time of 40 minutes.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#9 Arrow

Impersonating DC Comics character Green Arrow, Arrow is set in the Arrowverse. A multi-millionaire Oliver Queen, after mastering the skill of archery returns to his city, to fight the crime. The series stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell and David Ramsey in the lead roles. The series is 8 seasons long, with each episode spanning 40 minutes.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#10 Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a Norwegian superhero drama web series. It is a reimagination of Norse Mythology. A village starts to experience natural calamities, as a sign of the end of the world. As the challenge manifolds, a teenage boy is faced with the reality of embodying the god of thunder, Thor. He starts his journey to fight with the evil forces that plan on destroying the world. The 2 seasons, 12 episodes long series has an average run time of 45 minutes.

Where To Watch- Netflix