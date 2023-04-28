The Andhra Pradesh High Court, while admitting the plea filed by Prajashanti Party founder KA Paul on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, has stated that it will hear it after summer vacation.

The High Court, however, rejected his request for an emergency hearing of his plea. The court further assured him of hearing it online in case he leaves for the USA.

In his plea, KA Paul sought the court directive to stall the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation move by the Centre. He also sought the court directive to the Union Government to permit him to raise funds through the Global Peace Mission to take over the plant.

Pointing out that over 44,000 families would be affected if the plant was privatised, Paul said he was ready to raise funds to save it. The Prajashanti Party founder earlier invited leaders, including CBI former Joint Director Lakshminarayana, into his party to fight against the VSP privatisation move.

Despite agitation by trade unions for long and protests by the plant workers and also by the general public, there is no change in the Centre’s stand. The Union government has several times made it clear that there was no going back on privatisation.

