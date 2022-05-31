Visakhapatnam is synonymous with its long list of tourist attractions. Though summer is the most preferred time to go on a vacation, travelling is sure to be a hassle considering the heat. To save the day, Novotel Varun Beach in Vizag is offering a relaxing staycation package. What better way to spend a holiday than with a picture-perfect view of the iconic Vizag Beach.

The staycation package offers a curated list of services including accommodation, food, drinks, and other deliverables. As you check-in at 2 pm, a refreshing welcome drink marks your arrival at Novotel and sets the right mood for an enjoyable staycation ahead. Post a scrumptious lunch at The Square, relax in the cosy stay provided in the package. If there is one thing that can enhance the beauty of Vizag’s RK Beach, it has to be the colours of the evening sky. Add more essence to this magnificent view with a cup of hot Evening Hi-Tea by the side of the infinity pool.

As the sun sets, head out to the Harbour Vue Lounge Bar for a drink or two. End your day with either the Beer Bucket or Sangria Virgin Pitcher, which are included in the package. As the dawn breaks, kickstart your day by capturing a picturesque view of the sunrise from Novotel. The package includes a king-size breakfast buffet spread at The Square with a wide range of varieties. From idli and dosa to pancakes, waffles, and croissants, the buffet has it all. Don’t forget to slurp down a serving of the cool juices before you check out at 12 pm.

The Staycation Package at Novotel Varun Beach in Vizag is available till 31 July 2022.