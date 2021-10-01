As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is conducting a walkathon on 2 October, 2021 in Vizag. Incidentally, this event falls on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Vizag Smart City cordially invites you to join the Walkathon on 2nd October 2021 at Kalimatha Temple, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #VizagSmartCity pic.twitter.com/rU78huNydP — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) September 30, 2021



The walkathon will commence at 6:00 am from Kalimatha Temple, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. The GVMC has requested all the citizens of Visakhapatnam to participate in the walkathon and celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is to celebrate 75 years of the glorious history of India, its people, culture and achievements. This countrywide campaign is aimed at focusing on citizen participation with a single objective of making small changes at the local level which will add up to significant national gains.

The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March, 2021 that started a 75-week countdown to the 75th Independence Day. It will end on 15th August, 2023.

The last time a walkathon was conducted in the city was two years ago as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) organised a 5 km Walkathon on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

It could be noted that as part of the efforts to promote hygienic practices in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had also conducted a Swachha Visakha Marathon. This marathon was conducted from the Kali Mata temple at RK Beach to the YSR statue at VMRDA Park.