On the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi 2021, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has revealed that the city port was the third cleanest port in India in 2019. Cochin Port was ranked the cleanest while Shipping Corporation of India was the second cleanest. The announcement was made after the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways released the latest rankings. The port had earlier achieved the ranking of second cleanest port in the country in 2017 and 2018.

As per the ministry’s orders, VPT had observed Swachhta Pakhwada from 11 September 2019 to 2 October 2019. Cleaning programmes had been conducted in and around the port, along with door-to-door awareness programmes. Competitions were organised at schools near the port to educate students about keeping their surroundings clean. This step paid its dividends when Visakhapatnam Port was announced as the third cleanest in the country.

Making note of this achievement, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman, K Rama Mohana Rao IAS commended the officers and employees of VPT for this achievement. He talked about the need to inculcate the habit of keeping the port premises neat and clean, calling it the duty of every VPT employee.

Visakhapatnam Port is taking giant strides in order to become the biggest port in India. Their next goal is to be ranked as the cleanest port in the country. Also, an International Marine Cruise Terminal (IMCT) is to be constructed, with the Indian Navy having issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The cruise terminal is expected to be ready for opening in 2022.