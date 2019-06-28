GVMC razes down 15 more illegal buildings in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) razed down more buildings in the city as it continued to crack the whip on the illegal constructions. In a major crackdown, the city’s municipal body demolished as many as 15 building across the six zones and Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The buildings that were demolished on Thursday included four structures from Zone 1 and two each from Zones 2, 3, 4, 6 and Anakapalle, while Zone 5 accounted for one building. Function halls in Zone 4 and Gajuwaka, additional floors of several buildings in the other zones were among the structures that came under the scanner for violating norms.

Led by Chief City Planner Vidyullata, the City Planning Wing officials of the GVMC have been on a demolition drive in the city for the past few days. Identifying unauthorised structures and serving notices to the concerned, the officials have been pulling the structures down in an unprecedented manner. The drive is expected to continue until the officials receive further orders from the Commissioner. Reports claim that the illegal buildings identified by the officials include those owned by a few former politicians and people’s representatives of the state.

The demolition drive gathered pace all over the state after the ‘Praja Vedika’ was razed down to the ground two days back by the APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) officials in Amaravati.