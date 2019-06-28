AP CM YS Jagan and Union Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will be visiting Vizag on Saturday, 29 June. The top politicians will be taking part in a programme being organised in the city by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). With the respective schedules being confirmed, the authorities have been busy taking care of the necessary arrangements.

Rajnath Singh will be arriving in the city by a special flight around 11:45 am. He will then review the naval projects in the city. Eventually, along with AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajnath Singh will take part in the programme being organised by the ENC. After making a night halt, Mr Singh will grace several programmes on Sunday morning and subsequently leave for Delhi by a special flight in the afternoon.

CM Jagan, on the other hand, will be arriving in Vizag around 4.30 pm by a special flight from Vijayawada. He will then drive straight to participate in the event, after which, the YSRCP Chief will leave for Vijayawada on Saturday night.

The visit on Saturday would be marking YS Jagan’s second visit to Vizag after he swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier visited the city to seek blessings of Hindu seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati at his ashram in Pendurthi.