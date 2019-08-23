The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), on Thursday, issued demolition notice to the guest house of Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. In the notice, the GVMC officials mentioned that the building would be demolished within 24 hours. The notice has triggered protests from the TDP members, who have alleged that the State Government was targetting their party for political vendetta.

The building in Bheemili, owned by Kancharla Ravindranath reportedly came under the scanner as G+1 RCC building, in survey number 442 in Bheemunipatam, was declared as unauthorised construction. The building owner’s application for regularisation was rejected on July 15. The demolition notice, dated 22 August, mentioned that an appeal filed before Appellate Authority through GVMC Commissioner was rejected.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, however, secured a stay order in a bid to safeguard his guest house from further action by the GVMC. The court restrained the GVMC officials from taking any action for another week.

It may be noted that last week, the Town Planning Section of the GVMC cracked the whip on a construction owned by former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana. Citing unauthorised construction of Stilt, Ground+4 Upper floors building, the officials demolished the multi-storeyed building located at Seethammapeta in Vizag. Earlier, the officials also issued a demolition notice to the TDP office in the city.