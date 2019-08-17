The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials continue to crack the whip against the illegal construction in Vizag city. On Saturday morning, in yet another crackdown, the officials got down to demolishing an under-construction building of former Anakapalle MLA and TDP leader Peela Govinda Satyanarayana. The GVMC officials stated that the multi-storeyed construction, at Seethammapeta in Vizag, had no requisite permissions.

Reportedly, the concerned were served a notice claiming that the building was constructed on a drain, making it unauthorised. However, after not receiving any reply to the notice, the officials reportedly swung into action on Saturday and began bringing the construction down. Policemen and traffic officials were deployed at the site to avoid any untoward incident while demolishing the building of Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.

The GVMC had launched a demolition drive to raze down illegal constructions across Vizag city. Identifying unauthorised buildings that flouted rules and permissions, the officials served notices to the concerned. Earlier, the GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana had mentioned that close to 10,000 illegal constructions were identified in Vizag.

Not long ago, a demolition notice was also issued to the Telugu Desam Party office in the city. The officials had cited Section 452 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act-1955 and Section 7 of the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Act, 1979 and mentioned that the building, which houses the TDP office, was constructed without submitting the relevant link documents.