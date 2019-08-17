Vizag is renowned for its beaches and Rushikonda Beach is a popular beach in the city. On the outskirts of the city, combining the rural with the urban, this beach finds itself on a beautiful landscape surrounded by hills. What separates this beach from the remaining in VIzag is that it provides something from everyone- some like the peaceful vibe on the beach while some engage in the many water-sports available here. If you are planning to visit Rushikonda Beach, here are the 10 activities you can do there:

10 activities to do at Rushikonda Beach in Vizag:

#1 Noodles point

Rushikonda Beach has a plethora of shops where you can eat delicious Maggi/Yippee, be it plain, egg or chicken. Not only that, but you can also find crusty bread omelettes in these shops. It forms a perfect spot for you to hang out with your friends while snacking.

#2 Yoga

If you come early in the morning, Rushikonda Beach offers a calm atmosphere to breathe yourself to fitness. It provides cool air to soak in and a particularly calm vibe to practise yoga. Many fitness enthusiasts seek the natural feel of this beach.

#3 Unwind yourself on the beach chairs

Reclined chairs put on the beach sand offer you the best seat to enjoy the view. Not only does it protect your skin from heavy tan, but it also allows you to beat the summer heat under the shade from a canopy.

Cost: Rs. 100 per hour

#4 Electric scooter

There’s no better provision to cover the vast length of the beach than an electric scooter. It moves at an easy pace that isn’t dangerous on the bustling side-lanes of the beach and lets you take in the cool breeze on your face.

Cost: Rs. 10 per ride

#5 Sunrise view

Rushikonda Beach offers a gorgeous sunrise view at around 5:45 in the morning. As an add-on to the beauty of the beach, the curve of the beach gives you various different angles to capture the sunrise. Take a walk along with your friends through the entire stretch of the beach shore, feeling the soft sand between your toes and having fun conversations.

#6 Scuba Diving

Rushikonda Beach allows you to absorb the beauty below as well as above the sea level. Put on the scuba-suit and dive into the blues of the sea where you can feel like a fish and see the fish, explore the corals and beautiful aquatic creatures that the Bay of Bengal offers. Also, there is an option for Snorkelling if you’d rather wish to watch from the surface of the water.

Cost: Rs. 4500 for Scuba Diving, Rs. 1500 for Snorkelling.

Duration: training for 30 minutes, 1 hour of actual dive; available from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

#7 Sea Kayaking

This beach also has the option of doing sea kayaking along with an instructor, who guides you in covering a distance of 1 km on the sea. Go now and paddle your way through the strong sea waves on a kayak to have an experience worth remembering forever.

Cost: Rs. 200

Duration: 1 hour; available 9 am to 5:30 pm.

#8 Paramotoring

The Paramotoring facility at Rushikonda Beach puts you in the best spot to look over the beautiful land surrounding this beach along with the shores themselves. Riding with an instructor at nearly 22 km/hr, you take a back seat and simply enjoy the view.

Cost: Rs. 2500

Duration: 7 minutes of air time; available in two-time slots- 6:30 am to 11 am and then 3 pm to 6:30 pm- with the morning slot being optimal for the best experience.

#9 Speedboating

If you’re looking for a more relaxed outing in the sea, you can go on a speedboat along with your friends, gathering the view around with the water spraying over your hands.

Cost: Rs. 200

Timings: 9 am to 5:30 pm

#10 Jet Ski

Be it any beach, a Jet Ski is one of the popular rides. Rushikonda Beach too has the Jet Ski facility wherein you sit behind a trained driver, letting the seawater drench you.

Cost: Rs. 200

Timings: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Other than the above-mentioned activities, Rushikonda Beach, in Vizag, will soon have the Parasailing facility on its shores.