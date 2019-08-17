Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu has reached the end of its fourth week. Over the course, the show has managed to keep the audience invested to generate impressive TRP ratings right from the word go. Hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu started off with 15 contestants last month. Come this Sunday and the number of contestants in the house will boil down to 12, courtesy the fourth round of elimination. As many as seven contestants; Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Rohini, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi and Varun Sandesh were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 this week.

While Hema, Jaffar, and Tamanna Simhadri were the ones to be eliminated from the house during the first three rounds of elimination, one among the aforementioned seven contestants who’ll turn a victim of elimination this Sunday. And if a few reports going around are to be believed, two contestants stand at the risk of being evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 this week. While Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh, and Hima Jyothi are expected to go safe, the word on the street is that either Rohini or Rahul Sipligunj would bid adieu to the show this weekend. However, it is not until Nagarjuna announces the result of elimination that the viewers will get to know the contestant to garner the least number of votes in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this week.