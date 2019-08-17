Sultry weather makes a comeback to toast Visakhapatnam

After a short break, the hum of air-conditioners and the whir of the ceiling fans at the top speed are back to reverberate as sultry weather has made a comeback to toast Visakhapatnam. While the past few weeks saw the skies open up to bring about a much-needed respite from a scorching summer, the rains have gone back to playing hide-and-seek to cause to the agony of the city residents.

Barring a few places that experienced mild spells of rains over the past two days, residents in Visakhapatnam city have been put to a stern test with the weather assuming a sweltering form. Reportedly, Visakhapatnam airport recorded a temperature of 33.8 degrees on 12 August, while those recorded on the subsequent three days stood at 33 degrees, 34.2 degrees and 35.4 degrees respectively as the city reeled under sultry weather.

Notably, the plight of those who need to hit the roads during the day has been palpable; with motorcyclists and pedestrians having a tough time enduring the heat whilst outdoors. “The months of April and May were extremely hot and it was challenging to ride during the day time. However, just as we were beginning to get some respite from the heat, the temperatures seem to have soared once again. The humid atmosphere has added to the woes as well,” shares PV Rao who rides a bike taxi in Visakhapatnam.

As per experts, the city may see a few showers and the weather is expected to get better as the depression in the Northwest region weakens gradually.