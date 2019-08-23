Bigg Boss Telugu 3 vote numbers: Missed call numbers for the fifth week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has approached its fifth round elimination. While Hema, Jaffar, Tamanna Simhadri, and Rohini were the contestants to be evicted from the reality in the first four weeks, one of Shiva Jyothi, Ashu Reddy, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Mahesh Vitta will be evicted from the house this weekend. To save a contestant from elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3, viewers can either give missed calls to the vote numbers of the contestants or log onto Hotstar to vote online.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 vote numbers of contestants nominated in the fifth week:

Shiva Jyothi: 8466 996 701

Ashu Reddy: 8466 996 703

Himaja: 8466 996 705

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

How to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants on Hotstar

To vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants on Hotstar, viewers will have to log onto the app through email/Facebook. The viewers then need to search for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and click on the vote option. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week, viewers can choose their favourite contestant(s) and cast vote. Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.

The voting lines will be open until Friday midnight. The contestant to get the least number of votes will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 on Sunday. Show host Akkineni Nagarjuna, who will make a special appearance during the weekend episodes will announce the contestant who would bid adieu to the house.