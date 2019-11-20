GVMC Commissioner to tighten the noose around violators in Vizag

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been gearing up for Swachh Survekshan 2020. Taking measures to maintain cleanliness in the city, the civic body has been organising several sanitation drives and awareness campaigns in Vizag of late. Also, tightening the noose around violators, the GVMC Commissioner, Gummalla Srijana, has assured to crack the whip on those who fail to comply with the standards in place.

Taking to Twitter recently, G. Srijana requested the citizens to post images and locations of uncleared dustbins, streets and drains in Vizag and tag the official Twitter handle of GVMC to prompt action. Stating that action will be taken against people responsible for the shortcomings, she further asked the public to report encroachments of public spaces, unhygienic restaurants, and usage of banned plastic.

“Dear Vizagites, request to post the photos & locations in Visakhapatnam of overflowing dustbins,

streets & drains uncleaned, encroachments of public spaces, unclean restaurants, banned plastic

and tag @GVMC_OFFICIAL. Action on every person responsible including employees,” the GVMC Chief tweeted.

The GVMC Commissioner has been actively hearing out issues from Visakhapatnam citizens on Twitter. Earlier, she had even sought ideas and suggestions from the public for the development of the city.