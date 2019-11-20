Andhra Pradesh Government to scale down the number of bars by 40%

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the State Prohibition and Excise Department on Tuesday. In yet another step towards implementing liquor ban across the state, it was decided in the meeting that the existing seven hundred and ninety-seven bars in Andhra Pradesh would be reduced by 40%. Furthermore, the government had also planned to cancel the existing bar licenses and issue new ones, based on the lottery system.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the State Excise Department officials to develop a new bar licensing policy, concreting all the decisions made in the session. The new policy which is set to be implemented from 1 January 2020, will be in accordance with the State Government’s policy to enforce liquor ban across the state.

Speaking to the media, AP State Commercial Tax, Prohibition and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy informed that the Government has also decided to increase the license fee and the price of liquor sold in the bars. He also mentioned that a fine up to five times the license fee will be levied on those who resort to the illegal sale of liquor.

Currently, there are seven hundred and ninety-seven bars in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to these, thirty-eight licenses were given to star hotels, and four licenses were issued to breweries. While hotels and breweries will remain majorly unaffected by the new policy, they will be restricted to serve drinks only from 11 AM to 11 PM.