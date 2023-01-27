On January 26 2023, P Raja Babu, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day. Addressing the officials and public at the GVMC office, the commissioner detailed the achievements of the civic body during 2022. In his speech, he highlighted the efforts taken to enforce a ban on single-use plastic, which came into rule on World Environment Day on 5 June 2022.

Speaking about the various developmental projects GVMC undertook last year, Commissioner Raja Babu stated that a sum of Rs 148 crores was disbursed on facelifting several wards in the city. This budget saw the initiation of 939 developmental works, out of which 350 have been finished, he informed. Further, he added that Rs 91 lakh was spent on 585 engineering works during 2022, out of which 222 were completed.

He congratulated the GVMC officials on the success of the Mega Beach Cleanup Drive, which saw the collection of 76 tonnes of plastic waste. The event, which took place on 26 January 2022, saw the participation of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and several other ministers. It is recalled that the AP CM announced a ban on plastic hoardings on this occasion.

He further briefed that the civic body generated a revenue of Rs 21 crores through garbage collection charges. Raja Babu cited the Waste to Energy Recycling plant in Kapuluppada, which processed 3.1 lakh metric tonnes of waste since its inauguration in February 2022. The GVMC Commissioner also listed the Swacch Survekshan survey results in the city’s achievements in 2022, in which Vizag was adjudged the fourth cleanest city in the country.

He closed the speech by informing that the city officials took up 60 smart projects worth Rs 1,000 crores in 2022, out of which 50 projects worth Rs 100 crores have been wrapped up.

