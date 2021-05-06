Last updated 1 hour ago

Andhra Pradesh State Government has got the nod to introduce Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus in all the government schools. To raise the standard of education in government schools, the State Government will be undertaking this initiative in a phased manner. As per the new initiative, government schools in AP will have CBSE curriculum from class 7. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims at class 10 students from all the government schools to write CBSE exams in English medium by the academic year 2024-25.

As per the data released by the State Government, there are a total of 61,208 schools in AP, 73 percent of them are government schools, i.e. 44,639 schools. A total of 43 lakh students are now getting their education in government schools. After the YSR Congress Party government came into power in 2019, 6,13,000 additional students got enrolled in state government schools. Among the newly admitted, 4 lakh students shifted from private schools, while the remaining were new students.

According to the AP Government, introducing the students of government schools to CBSE will help them compete at international levels, improve their IQ levels and have broad exposure to new things.

Around 25,000 schools in India and other foreign countries are affiliated with CBSE. In a phased manner, all the 44,639 government schools will be affiliated with the Board. Further, the school management, teachers and principals would work hard in training children for writing examinations in English medium.

On this announcement, many of the parents whose children are studying in government schools in AP expressed happiness. “It is a great step from the government. This will help our children to take their knowledge to the next level competing in national and international standards”, said Rajeswari, whose daughter is studying class 9 in a government school.