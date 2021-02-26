Have a furry member in your family? Still haven’t decided on what to do for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. From sunny beaches to serene green settings, here is a list of 5 things to do with your beloved pets in Vizag.

List of 5 things to do with your pet

#1 Head to the beach

Take your furry friends for a day out at any of the beaches in Vizag. With vast sandy spaces and waves crashing on the shore, the shores prove ideal for a date with your pet. You can get a frisbee or a ball and bond over a game of fetch, or just lay a blanket and watch your pet roll in the golden sand. If feeling athletic, one can go for a jog or cycle with your doggo by your side at the RK Beach road early in the morning.

#2 Visit a park

We have no dearth of beautiful parks in the city of Vizag. They also offer wide-open grounds for your pet to learn a few new tricks. Head over to VMRDA Central Park, Tenneti Park, VUDA Park, Shivaji Park among other parks in the city for a funfilled day with your pet.

#3 Laze around at a cafe

Got a coffee date or a get-together with friends but also own a clingy pet? Don’t worry, we have cafes in Vizag which accommodate your four-legged bundle of joy. Brew and Bistro, Gypsy Resto Cafe, and Glutton’s Garage are among such set-ups in the city. To avoid your pet guilt-tripping you while you eat, it is advisable to carry some of its treats too.

#4 Go for a long drive

Does your pet love to ride in a car? Does it jump at the slightest sound of your car keys jiggling? Well, with some amazing locations in and around Vizag, give your pet the time of its life by heading to such places. Paderu, Gambheeram, Tatipudi, Kondakarla Ava are few such serene places to go and have a picnic. Always carry its favourite chew toy if it tends to become super excited for the ride.

#5 Get social at a pet convention

Although Vizag doesn’t have a dedicated park or arena for pets, pet meets and conventions are conducted regularly in Vizag. Watch out for such an event. We sure will be the first ones to be there.