Earlier in the year, we had heard about a Kisan Rail Parcel mango train that transported mangoes from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. On Friday, a new onion special train was flagged off from Visakhapatnam. The train departed for Jalagarh in Bihar, carrying 246 tonnes of onions. The purpose behind this special train is to establish a safe and fast mode of transportation for the onion farmers in and near Visakhapatnam.

The train was flagged off on Friday by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Satpathy. An initiative by the Waltair Railway Division, this onion special train will presently run on a pilot basis. Consisting of 10 parcel vans, this special train can carry 23 tonnes of onions in each parcel van. Additionally, the train also has 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage vans with a carrying capacity of 8 tonnes each. So, the train is capable of carrying 246 tonnes of onions which is what it did in its first journey to Jalalgarh in Purnia District of Bihar.

In a way to help the farmers in the Visakhapatnam region, the Business Development Unit of Waltair Railway Division came up with the idea of this onion special train. This train provides multifold benefits to the farmers. Firstly, it takes their onions to the buyer at a quick time, hence ensuring that the onions don’t get ruined and are in their best condition when sold. This, in turn, draws a fair price for the onions and is a gain for the farmers. The closed parcel vans of the train will protect the onions from adverse weather conditions.

Also, the General Manager of East Coast Railway visited Visakhapatnam railway station where he inaugurated the newly-built escalators on platform no. 4/5. DRM Satpathy was also present at the inauguration. A green plantation drive was conducted at the station to mark the Swachhta Abhiyan.