MasterChef Telugu Season 1 is a Telugu culinary reality show that is currently being telecast on Gemini TV. With several competitions and challenges, the contestants are tested for their sense of taste, choice of ingredients, as well as the flexibility to adapt and manage time, and resources, in preparing a dish. Ever since the show started, this programme has been garnering appreciation for providing a platform to budding and aspiring chefs from the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With several nominations, currently, 12 contestants remain on the show to fight it out for the title. Bringing laurels to Vizag, there are 3 contestants from the city grabbing the nation’s attention with their incredible cuisines. As we await another episode of MasterChef Telugu Season 1, here are the contestants from Vizag.

#1 Manisha Panda

Manisha is a Safety Officer from Vizag, who loves to explore new realms in life. A classical dancer and an avid reader that she is, with the advent of the internet, she started a personal blog called _what.panda.eats_. Through this blog, she curates her experiences of eating at different corners in Vizag and shares them as creative & informative posts on Instagram. Today, this journey, which started as a food explorer, has resulted in providing a national-level platform to showcase her talent. While this contestant from Vizag fared well, impressing the judges and the contestants with her tasty dishes, she failed the Mise En Place task and was eliminated from the show. Manisha currently is back on the show after winning the re-entry challenge.

#2 Kamal Jakkilinki

Kamal Jakkilinki is a fashion designer who lives in Sydney, Australia. An alumnus of NIFT and London School of Fashion, this Vizagite is creative and eccentric with what he brings to the table. Kamal was on his routine trip to India last year and was subsequently stuck here because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming from a family that encouraged cooking, and to keep himself busy, Kamal gave his best shot for the MasterChef Telugu audition. On the reality show, Kamal participates in the tasks in a cool and composed manner and plays it with his forte – time management. His love for home food is seen on the show with the several dishes he makes. Setting a record on the show, Kamal is the only contestant so far to have won the Invention Test and to have received the Butterfly hamper for the third time in a row.

#3 Massirala Sarat Kumar

One of the contestants at MasterChef Telugu Season 1, Massirala Sarat Kumar is a 31-year-old digital marketer from Vizag. He loves travelling and on this journey, his tryst with cooking started. He runs a food blog and manages to bring a niche every time he makes a dish. On the MasterChef reality show, Sarat has been giving his best impressing the judges with his unique cuisines. A team player that he is, he knows his game and plays his part well. Sarat’s cutting skills have been well appreciated by his team for it helps manage time. Sarat Kumar wants to start his own restaurant going forward.

MasterChef Telugu Season 1 Host, Judges and Timing

MasterChef Telugu Season 1 is telecasted at 8:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Tamannaah Bhatia is the host of the show. Chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padla are the judges.