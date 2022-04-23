When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19, it took us a while to absorb it. But the news of a village in the Srikakulam District forcing itself into a self lockdown in the fear of evil spirits is raising many eyebrows in disbelief. The residents of Vennelavalasa Village in Sarabujjili Mandal have decided to stay behind closed doors and barred the movement of people across the village borders. Upon hearing about this, the Srikakulam Police reached the village and pursued the villagers against any such beliefs.

The residents have unitedly decided to close down the village from 17 April to 25 April after four locals have mysteriously died in the village, It was said that the deceased had no medical problems and their demise was very untimely and unexpected. The mystery around their deaths led the villagers to believe in presence of evil spirits around them. Nightly rituals were performed in order to drive the evil away and no outsiders were allowed to enter the village. Additionally, warning signs about evil spirits were erected on the borders. Government offices, schools, and hospitals were locked and people were warned against stepping out of their houses.

The Srikakulam Police have advised against any belief in evil spirits and ordered them to lift the lockdown immediately. Further, they counselled the locals of the Vennelavalasa Village and instructed them not to shut down the gates of the village. Police officials have reported scenes of strange rituals being performed by the locals, which they will believe will keep any negative energy away from their village.

What is your opinion on this matter? Do you feel evil spirits are for real? Let us know in the comments section!