Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors our generation has seen. His varied range of filmography is a testament to his versatility in acting. Time and again he has outdone himself on the big screen and on OTT as well. His recent web series Family Man 2 showed his masterful craft in a new light. On the occasion of his birthday, we have ranked the 6 best movie performances of Manoj Bajpayee.

#6 Special 26

Without a doubt this film directed by Neeraj Pandey, belongs to Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. But even for the little screen time Manoj Bajpayee is present he make it count. His impactful acting creates ripples that stay with the audience long after the movie. In this story about a heist performed by con artists posing as officers from the Income Tax department, he plays a CBI officer. Catch a glimpse of his brilliant acting in this terrific movie.

#5 Satya

Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya brought Manoj Bajpayee’s technical brilliance to light. He plays Bhiku Matre, another memorable character with care and passion. Matre is one of the most complex characters ever written. He is a gangster with a dark sense of humour. Yet Bajpayee plays it with such ease and excellence. This is a classic that cannot go unwatched.

#4 Kaun?

Kaun is another gem from the filmmaker, RGV, which belongs to the horror genre. Bajpayee surprises the audience by bringing a comedic role into a mysterious thriller like this one. The dialogue delivery and inventive acting in this movie are highly appreciated by the audience. Watch this spine-chilling movie for the unique acting style he brings to the table.

#3 Sonchiriya

Bajpayee steals the show in this period drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey. He plays the profound character of Maan Singh in this Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. His perseverance and determination are evident through the Bundelkhandi accent he delivers the dialogues in. This is a moving story everyone must watch and Bajpayee does complete justice to his role.

#2 Aligarh

This is one of the criminally underrated movies starring two brilliant actors, Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this is a biographical movie on Ramchandra Siras, a professor at the Aligarh Muslim University. Manoj Bajpayee’s acting in this film is phenomenal. He portrayed the nuances of this character with impeccable creativity and technique. His wisdom and maturity comes across in this film. Do not miss out on this movie and his performance in it.

#1 Gangs of Wasseypur

This is a cult classic that gained a mass following. Manoj Bajpayee was outstanding in this raw and rustic film series directed by Anurag Kashyap. He plays Sardar Khan who is filled with vengeance and toxic masculinity. Bajpayee nails this role with precision and makes the audience have strong opinions on the character. If you haven’t watched this movie, do not call yourself a Manoj Bajpayee fan.

