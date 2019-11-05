Fake recruitment agency busted in Visakhapatnam

A counterfeit recruitment agency, known as Career Source Service, has been busted in Visakhapatnam. This group has been cheating a number of unemployed youths across the district. They were posing as the Government appointed agency for recruiting candidates for village and ward volunteers.

In three North Andhra districts, this group had conducted interviews for the post of district-level coordinators. In all, they had also collected money from the youth as part of the recruitment drive. Soon, the YSRCP in-charge for Visakhapatnam (North), was informed of this particular scheme that was going on. As reported by TOI, the party members soon caught hold of the mastermind of the fake recruitment agency and handed him over to the AP Police. An investigation is still underway.

The recent case is in line with a number of such fraudulent incidents coming to light. Almost a fortnight ago, a man from Visakhapatnam was arrested on charges of duping around thirty people in an employment scam. The accused had allegedly collected Rs 50 lakh, from at least thirty job aspirants, under the pretext of offering them government jobs. He worked as a Junior Employment Officer at the District Employment Exchange in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam Districts. Having seen many gullible unemployed youngsters, the accused hatched a plan to extract money in an employment scam.

Also, about two months ago, a gang was found for allegedly cheating 43 people of Rs 2.5 crore in the promise of securing railway jobs. They had even issued appointment orders and asked the aspirants to undergo a medical examination in order to take up the job immediately. The job seekers had then taken the appointment orders and approached the Bhubaneshwar East Coast Railway main office. The railway officials, after examining the appointment orders, claimed them to be fake.