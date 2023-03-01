The world is certainly a beautiful place, and it is not only because of the vast number of charming sites, but also the people and the rich culture it harbours. While most of us cannot resist the urge to get out of our homes and break the hectic routines for a trip, our commitments just hamper us from doing it. Though nothing matches the soul-soothing feeling of travelling to new places, rummaging through photographs of scenic locations triggers relaxation for a short while. Catering to this need, the OTT platforms have brought captivating travel documentaries to our homes that are a great choice to watch when you need a break. Hop on a journey with these shows, as they explore and capture the world through lenses.

Here is a list of the most satisfying travel shows and documentaries on OTT.

The Kindness Diaries

Leon Logothetis is an adventurer, who travels the world on his motorcycle. However, he does that with no money, food, fuel or shelter, entirely depending on the kindness of strangers, he comes across during his journey. Turkey, India, Thailand, and Canada are among the few places he has travelled across.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Magical Andes

Travelling from Argentina to Colombia, this documentary explores the uniqueness of the Andes and the people sharing a bond with it. Magical Andes showcases the people living on the mountain and their way of life. Luis Ara and Alexandra Hardorf created this Spanish-language documentary. It is known as Andes Mágicos in Spanish.

OTT platform: Netflix

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Richard Ayoade, a British comedian explores popular cities and their tourist attractions along with a celebrity guest. The accompanying guest is also generally from a comedy background. The comedy travel documentary has 11 seasons so far. The show has featured eminent guests like Paul Rudd, Rebel Wilson, Bob Mortimer, and many more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tales By Light

Photographers and filmmakers travel together, to capture the beauty of the world, through their camera lenses. They shed light on the unique angles of people, places, cultures and creatures. Created by Abraham Joffe, this travel documentary features Darren Jew, Art Wolfe, and Krystle Wright.

OTT platform: Netflix

Postcards from Maharashtra

Sai Tamhankar explores different parts of Maharashtra. As she reconnects with her homeland, her journey highlights the rich cuisine, culture, history, and people of the state. The travel show first premiered on 29 December 2022.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Under An Arctic Sky

Photographer Chris Burkard along with six surfers, embark on a journey to Iceland’s north coast. Although the country is about to face its worst storm in 25 years, the group is set to capture perfect waves. Directed and written by Chris Burkard, this series features Heiðar Logi Elíasson, Sam Hammer, Steve Hawk, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more OTT recommendations.