Preparing for the weekend already? Apart from good food and extra sleep, we bring to you a good dose of entertainment. Here is a list of 7 movies trending on Netflix India to keep you entertained. From Akkineni Nagarjuna’s recent release Ghost to Christmas-themed movies like Falling for Christmas, catch up on what the rest of the country is currently watching. 2022 has been a content-rich year, and we for one cannot wait to welcome 2023!

Scroll down for a list of 7 trending movies on Netflix India

#1 Monica Oh Darling

A multi-starrer featuring Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi airing on Netflix, Monica, Oh My Darling is on the top spot on the trending list as of today. The story is about a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and plans a perfect murder. The Hindi crime drama is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray.

#2 Ghost

Akkineni Nagarjuna plays the protagonist character in The Ghost, an action spy thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru. A serious incident causes a fearless agent to transform into the underworld’s deadliest nightmare. Vikram is charged with taking on an unknown enemy of his estranged family as he continues to defeat his enemies. Why is The Ghost his given name? Who is responsible for his sister’s young daughter? To find out, watch the trending movie on Netflix this weekend. Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran play pivotal parts in the film.

#3 Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 is a future mystery-thriller film directed by Harry Bradbeer that is a prequel to the 2020 film of the same name and is based on the books by Nancy Springer. Enola Holmes, the younger sibling of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, is the focus of the film. She creates her own agency in the sequel, following her brother’s footsteps. A girl asks Enola for assistance in locating her sister just as she is about to shut down the business. As time goes on, it becomes clear that the case is more enigmatic than anticipated, making it difficult for Enola to solve. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and other notable actors play prominent roles in the film.

#4 Bullet Train

Based on the 2010 book Maria Beetle, the Bullet Train is an American action comedy movie currently trending on Netflix. Five assassins are followed in the story as they board the same fast train. They soon learn that their missions are somehow connected, and Ladybug, a skilled but unlucky mercenary, is forced to kill his fellow assassins. Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others play key roles in the David Leitch-directed film.

#5 Falling for Christmas

The lead actors in this trending Netflix American romantic comedy Falling for Christmas are Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet. The movie is directed by Janeen Damian. After a skiing mishap, an heiress to a new hotel suffers amnesia. She spends the holiday season at the home of the lodge owner once she awakens.

#6 Lost Bullet 2

Lino and Julia create the new drugs squad after Charras dies, determined to catch the killer. He hunts the dishonest police with the sole intention of avenging his brother. Alban Lenoir, Stefi Celma, Pascale Arbilot, and other notable actors play significant roles in the film. The Guillaume Pierret-directed crime action thriller is a follow-up to the 2020 movie Lost Bullet.

#7 Poochandi

Poochandi is a Tamil-Malaysian horror thriller directed by JK Wicky that features vital roles starring RJ Ramana, Ganesan Manohgaran, and other actors. A fearless reporter from a horror tale magazine travels to Malaysia to interview villagers and gather evidence of real paranormal occurrences. He meets Shankar, who tells him of a terrifying incident that happened to him and his pals, and it develops into a horrifying, forever-changing mystery.

