In light of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, East Coast Railway Waltair division has changed the entry and exit points for passengers arriving and departing from Visakhapatnam. These revisions will come into effect at the Visakhapatnam railway station, 14 April 2021, i.e. Wednesday onwards.

Earlier, passengers at Visakhapatnam railway station had the option of entering and exiting from gates at both sides of the station. But this has been changed in order to prevent the spread of the virus from one passenger to another.

Now, departure passengers can enter the railway station through Gate No. 4 on the platform no. 8 side. Vehicles dropping such passengers at the railway station, can enter through the Gnanapuram arch and leave through the arch near the Convent Junction.

Arrival passengers can exit Visakhapatnam railway station through Gate No. 1 on the side of platform no. 1. Vehicles coming to pick up these passengers can do so from the exit arch near the RTC bus stop.

In a similar manner, the entry and exit points for all stations in the Waltair division have been changed. Passengers have been advised to use the new entry and exit points and reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

All passengers at Visakhapatnam railway station, or any other station in the Waltair division, are asked by ECoR to always wear their face masks and maintain social distancing, whether in the train or on the platform. Since no blankets will be provided on the train, it is advisable that the passengers bring their own.

Keeping the current circumstances in mind, passengers are requested to travel only if absolutely necessary.