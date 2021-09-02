In their effort to provide a comfortable journey to passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has decided to introduce modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The ECoR will primarily focus on the conversion of conventional coaches, of important long-distance trains, to LHB coaches over its jurisdiction. The LHB coaches are manufactured based on German technology. They offer better riding comfort, weigh less, have higher speed and carrying capacity.

ECoR has introduced LHB coaches for the Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special express with effect from 10 September 2021. The train will go via Vizianagaram and Rayagada.

#1 Train No. 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special express will run with the revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 10 September 2021

#2 Train No. 08446 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special express will run with the revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 11 September 2021

This pair of special trains will have 12 LHB coaches consisting of one 2-tier coach, two 3-tier coaches, four sleeper class coaches, three second-class coaches, one second-class luggage cum disabled coach, and a generator motor car.

According to ECoR, more LHB coaches have been allotted for Visakhapatnam, by the Railway Board for the year 2020-2021. They will be deployed shortly in a phased manner.

At present, the following trains with LHB coaches are being operated by Waltair Railway Division:

Visakhapatnam – New Delhi – Visakhapatnam (AP Express)

Visakhapatnam – Korba – Visakhapatnam express trains

Visakhapatnam – Tirupati – Kadapa express trains

Visakhapatnam – Nanded express trains

These express trains are being run by ECoR to provide additional accommodation as well as more comfort to the passengers.