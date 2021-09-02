In another case of failed ATM theft, Vizag City Police has arrested one person who tried to damage an ATM machine in the city to open it. On Thursday, a press meet was held by DCP Crime V Suresh Babu IPS to reveal the details of the crime.

The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Palikala Siva who is a resident of New Resapuvanipalem, Vizag. He has been produced before the court.

On 1 September, a complaint was lodged by the Chief Manager of State Bank of India (SBI), KVNS Bheem Kumar, stating that an unknown man entered an SBI ATM near Satyam Junction between 12:42 AM – 12:54 AM on Wednesday. The accused opened the ATM hood and tried to forcefully break the chest door. However, he couldn’t break it and so escaped from the place.

Within three hours of the complaint, Dwaraka Crime Police in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) P Siva IPS and his team caught the culprit by referring to the ATM’s CCTV footage. The accused was caught near Rama Talkies in Vizag while the police were conducting vehicle checks.

This is not the first time that Vizag City Police has nabbed the accused in an ATM theft case in a quick time. Earlier in May 2021, a special police team had caught the man responsible for stealing about Rs. 58,000 in cash from an ATM at Maddilapalem within eight hours. In July 2021, two thieves had entered the Kancharapalem branch of SBI with the hopes of stealing cash but had to return empty-handed.