With India going through unprecedented times, the East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has always adapted to the changing times to be at its best service. While a few routes have seen a lot of traffic, the ECoR has ensured increased frequency, and for the other routes that are witnessing significant developmental progress, the ECoR has canceled the special trains or diverted trains on the Vizag route.

Increase in frequency of Hatia – Yesvantpur – Hatia Special Train (Train No. 02835/02836)

Due to increase in demand, the frequency of the following special trains passing through Vizag has been increased by ECoR:

Train no. 02835 Hatia – Yesvantpur special will leave Hatia on Tuesday & Sunday from 06 June 2021 to 27 June 2021.

Train no. 02836 Yesvantpur – Hatia special will leave Yesvantpur on Thursday & Tuesday from 08 June 2021 to 29 June 2021.

Secunderabad – Guwahati – Secunderabad Weekly Special Train (Train No. 07030/07029)

Train no. 07030 Secunderabad – Guwahati special will leave Secunderabad on Sundays i.e. on 06 June 2021 and 13 June 2021 at 07.30 AM and will reach Guwahati on the 3rd day of its journey at 06:15 AM.

The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 07:05 PM and depart at 07:25 PM.

Train no. 07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad special will leave Guwahati on Wednesdays i.e. on 09 June 2021 and 16 June 2021 at 06:45 AM and will reach Secunderabad on the 3rd day of its journey at 05:45 AM.

The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 03:35 PM and depart at 03:55 PM.

These trains will have a halt at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagram Jn, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada over East Coast Railways.

Diversion of trains in North Frontier Railway system

Due to the mega traffic block in the Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier railway system to facilitate safety-related modernization works, the following trains will run in diverted route.

Train no. 02508 Silchar – Trivandrum special train leaving Silchar on 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th of June 2021 will run on a diverted route via New Coochbehar- Mathabhanga – Y-leg special class station – Raninagar Jalpaiguri stations.

Train no. 05929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia special train leaving Tabaram on 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of June 2021 will run on a diverted route via New Coochbehar – Golakganj – Fakirgram – New Bongaigaon stations.

Rescheduling and short termination of trains

Due to the re-construction works of the Hancock Bridge between Sandhurst Road – Byculla stations on CST Mumbai – Kalyan section of the Central Railway system and related modernization works the following trains will be affected, as detailed below.

Train no. 01019 CST – Mumbai – Bhubaneswar Konark special will be rescheduled by 2 hours, hence it will leave CST Mumbai at 04:10 PM on 06 June 2021.

Train no. 01020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai special will be short terminated at Dadar on 8th, 9th and 10th June 2021.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.