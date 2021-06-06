It could be the best film or a web series you must have watched, but nothing compares to that one episode which was watched as a family. With the joint laughter, the indeterminable predictions, and the inexhaustible carryover, a family series has it all packed in. While Korean family dramas have been around for the last century, the last two decades have seen cumulative recognition and fervor worldwide, possibly due to a worldwide reach through streaming platforms like Netflix.

While the plots have maintained their niche, award-winning films have pushed Korean web series to the limelight. From the recent Minari, Money Heist, to the Parasite, Korean films have always had organic growth to their kind. While the word best may seem a misnomer to have on a limited entry article, the following are 5 Korean dramas that are perfect to watch with family on Netflix.

#1. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is a South Korean romance drama that follows a selfless psych ward caretaker and an antisocial children’s book writer. A murder of a mother gets them going from place to place and work as a psychiatric ward every place they settle. A raw and innocent story of love and primarily selfless love is what the plot revolves around. The New York Times named this series one of “The Best International Shows of 2020”. With its release in 2020, the series received a positive response all along. A feather to the cap, to top all its achievements, the series received eight nominations and won two at the 57th Beeksang Arts Awards.

#2. Sky Castle

Sky Castle is a 2018 weekend Korean sarcastic drama. The series revolves around the lives of housewives living in a luxurious residential area called SKY Castle. The series talks about the college entrance examination, private education, and the medical field in South Korea. This 7-part series initially released on the JTBC channel streaming at prime times. While each episode talks about a different family, the Sky Castle series is a lesson against materialistic possessions. It’s one of the best Korean family dramas that you can watch on Netflix.

#3. Hit the Top

Hit the Top is a slice-of-life genre taking through two time zones. The series interspersed with an encounter from 1993 and 2017. Of all that can get funnier, the mystery happens with him disappearing in 1994 and is presumed to be dead. While a musician adds his flair to the closely-knit struggles the trainee goes through. With a secret to carry throughout the series has you clasped for posterity. Watch it to know who is the one going for a merry-go ride with the excuse of studying for the civil services.

#4. The Heirs

The Heirs is also called The Inheritors and is set in a high school that the uber-rich children go to. This is the first Korean Drama ever co-produced by an American distribution platform. The series featured a star-studded cast and hence was an international attention gatherer. The series revolves around a group of rich privileged kids who are all set to take their family business empires. The series dwells on the various trials and tribulations they go to on the journey.

#5. More than friends

The 9-part series of More than Friends depicts the life of an eighteen-year-old guy whose dreams and ambitions were to the skies until love happened. A series of actions, a friendly gesture gives the relationship an entirely new meaning. While a typical relation gives in for a shorter period, the series More than Friends gives hope of long-lasting relation. The series was simultaneously screened on various platforms owing to the wide range of audience it had catered to.