Finally, the wait is over. The Korean web series Kingdom, which was confined to only two seasons, has now expanded its horizon. Korean series creators have always maintained the niche of keeping their loyal viewers in dilemma, and later surprising them with an out-of-the-box plot. Drawing curtains on two years of speculations, Netflix made the announcement of a Kingdom: Ashin of the North special episode on 4 June 2021.

The Ashin of the North will be Kingdom’s special episode. The 23-second date announcement video that released, promises an unquenching attempt at the plot and announced that the special episode of Kingdom will release on 23 July 2021 on Netflix. The episode will have an underlying current of ‘To revive the dead – A price must be paid.’ The footage unravels with young Ashin holding a torch and entering an uncanny cave. To her amusement, she discovers an engraving on the rock and a peculiar resurrection plant. With a short clip, the Ashin of the North episode has opened ground for speculating how the resurrection plant that grows in the northern region paves its way all along to the south to wreak havoc on Joseon land.

The episode Ashin of the North will be directed by Kim Seong-hun, the same director who oversaw the production of the first season. It’s also observed that Gianna Jun who made a striking appearance towards the end of season 2, will feature in the episode clamoring for more of her intriguing character. A consequential question that has been doing the rounds is- will the new episode give scope for a season 3 of the Kingdom web series? Well, this episode will say it all.

With a mysterious new figure, Ashin and the origins of the epidemic that revived the dead king, the Kingdom: Ashin of the North has the Korean web series’ loyalists waiting for 23 July 2021.