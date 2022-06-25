On Friday, 24 June 2022, a duo accused of bike robberies at various locations in the Visakhapatnam District were arrested by the police. As per the police reports, the culprits were previously sentenced to jail, where they learnt about bike robberies from fellow inmates. This series of crimes came to light on 20 June 2022, when a victim approached the Payakaraopeta Police Station and raised a complaint.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, the Visakhapatnam District Police initiated a search for the accused in these bike robberies. During the search, the suspicious-looking two men were spotted on a Royal Enfield in a nearby area. Upon questioning them, the police recovered a total of 24 bikes from various locations, which included nine Royal Enfields. The accused were identified as U Rajesh Babu of Chinna Gantyada and U Nagaraju of Amalapuram.

They then explained how they carried out the bike robberies by damaging the handle lock and connecting the ignition wires with a safety pin. The robbers are also said to have carried out similar crimes in Rajamundry, Duvvada. and others areas around Vizag. A reward was given to the team of police involved in solving this case.

