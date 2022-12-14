The end of another year is here, and the festive cheer is all around us. With a lot of new movies and web series releasing every week, it must have been hard to catch up with them all. Here is a wrap-up of the best Tamil movies of 2022 on Netflix you could watch this mid-week with family and friends to keep yourselves entertained.

Shortlist these best Tamil movies of 2022 on Netflix

#1 Nitham Oru Vaanam

Directed by RA Karthik, this new Tamil movie on Netflix is a must-watch. The cast of the movie includes Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and others in lead roles. The romantic drama revolves around a young man with OCD. His quest to find the writer of two moving, but incomplete stories lead him to travel alongside Subha. The two love birds travel together to find the ending.

#2 Doctor

Sivakarthikeyan’s super hit Tamil movie is a must-watch on Netflix. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this action comedy is about a military doctor who tracks down his ex-fiancée’s missing niece. On this journey, he discovers a complex human trafficking in Goa and tries to capture the perpetrators. The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu and others in lead roles.

#3 Love Today

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a recent hilarious Tamil romantic drama that was immensely praised by moviegoers. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie features Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Pradeep and Nikitha are a couple in their early 20s, leading a joyful relationship. Their easy-going life hits a roadblock when Nikitha’s orthodox father puts their love to the test with a tricky condition. Love Today was recently dubbed into Telugu and was well-received by the Tollywood audience.

#4 Poochandi

Poochandi is a Tamil-Malaysian horror thriller directed by JK Wicky that features vital roles starring RJ Ramana, Ganesan Manohgaran, and other actors. A fearless reporter from a horror tale magazine travels to Malaysia to interview villagers and gather evidence of real paranormal occurrences. He meets Shankar, who tells him of a terrifying incident that happened to him and his pals, and it develops into a horrifying, forever-changing mystery.

#5 Hey Sinamika

This romantic comedy starring Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is a must-watch if you want to beat the mid-week blues. Directed by Brinda, this Tamil movie on Netflix is about a couple who fall in love and get married. Due to the over affection of Yaazhan, Mouna wants to part ways and devices a scheme to get rid of him. Over time she realises her mistake and tries to get back with her husband. The cast of the movie includes Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

#6 Sinam

A crime thriller directed by GNR Kumaravalen, Sinam is a must-watch on Netflix. The movie follows a happy family of a police officer. His wife suddenly goes missing, after which he finds out that she was raped and murdered. His search for the accused and how he punishes them follows the rest of the story. The cast of the movie includes Arun Vijay, Palak Lalwani, Kaali Venkat and others in prominent roles.

Also read: Top 5 movies releasing at the theatres this week along with Avatar: The Way of Water

#7 Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and others in pivotal roles, this political drama was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 28 April 2022 and did well at the box office. The plot revolves around the murder of a socially responsible college professor at a university, which invokes severe protests by students. Jana Gana Mana is one of the best movies of 2022 and the most watched on Netflix. The originally Malayalam movie is also available in Tamil.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.