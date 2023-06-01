“Knowledge is the king of education, the most secret of all secrets. It is the purest knowledge, and because it gives a direct perception of the self by realisation, it is the perfection of religion. It is everlasting, and it is joyfully performed”- Bhagavad Gita 9:2. This verse from Lord Krishna’s timeless teachings highlights the importance of knowledge in education; how it facilitates self-awareness and a path to understanding the mysteries of the world and personal growth. Born out of this belief, and a mother’s deep pursuit to provide her child with high-standard education, is the Divine Touch School in Vizag; a striking balance of modernity and ISKCON’s spiritual ways.

Founded by Nitaisevini Mataji, who also started ISKCON’s Visakhapatnam Chapter during the late 90s, Divine Touch is currently tucked away in the streets of Waltair Uplands, behind Vinis Shopping Mall. The school’s new building, spread across five floors, is a significant upgrade from its erstwhile version in the Daspalla Hills area and can house over 400 students. The Founder’s vision is directed towards enhancing every student’s overall growth, which includes spiritual awareness, developing a sound mind, and physical fitness, alongside academia.

This educational institution, having its humble beginning with only two grades (LKG & UKG), exponentially increased over the years. Today, it is facilitating an all-around learning curve for children up to 8th standard. Divine Touch follows the CBSE curriculum, seamlessly fused with Vedic teachings, human values, philosophy, Hindu scriptures, and the Bhagavad Gita.

The school imbibes spiritual and extra-curricular knowledge to every student right from pre-kindergarten by engaging them in activities like meditation, yoga, learning slokas, Vedic classes, and more value-based programmes. Students from the 1st standard are made to memorise the slokas from the Bhagavad Gita, while the philosophy behind each one is explained from the 4th grade. Alongside this, each grade includes teachings and takeaways from Vedic scriptures like Ramayan, Srimad Bhagavatham, and others.

Divine Touch also mandates that all the students take up singing as a part of its curriculum. Dance, karate, cooking, stitching, and swimming form a predominant chunk of the school’s unique approach towards the holistic development of children. Founder Nitaisevini Mataji says that authentically celebrating every Hindu festival like Janmashtami, Holi, and Diwali invokes a family spirit among the students and teachers. Students are often taken on field trips to ISKCON-owned cattle and agricultural farms to bring them closer to nature and make them grasp the basics of farming.

Founder’s Word

“In our 13-year-long strive to facilitate value-based education in Vizag, Divine Touch School has become synonymous with impeccable results and comprehensive growth of the young ones. The achievements of our students have time and again testified to our effectiveness in not just propelling their academic development but also being the catalyst in their holistic maturation. Moving forward with our strong motive, we also look forward to expanding our programme up to the 10th standard in the coming years. Our skilled teachers, alongside gurus from ISKCON, offer an unparalleled teaching experience whose primary focus is far from just academic rankings and impressive numbers on mark sheets.”

Admissions open

Divine Touch is prepping for the upcoming academic year and is set to commence classes on 14 June 2023. The admissions are open and interested parents can contact the school at [email protected] or 0891 2592233, +91 9100556290, +91 939864484, or visit the www.divinetouchschool.com website.