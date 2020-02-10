In order to ensure speedy justice to victims of sexual abuse and harassment, the first Disha Police Station in the State was inaugurated at Rajahmundry, by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 8 February, 2020. Following its footsteps, Vizag too will have a Disha Police Station at Yendada within a week.

On Saturday morning, the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS), along with police officials and Mahila Mitra coordinators, watched the launch through a video conference. Interacting with the media, post the inauguration, the Police Commissioner shared that the Disha Police Station will be set up in the newly constructed building at Yendada within a week. While the first floor will be allotted to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), the ground floor will house the police station.

The police station will be an exclusive set-up that will handle cases booked under the newly-formed Disha Act. The Bill for the Disha Act, which had been approved by the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, is yet to receive the consent of the President of India. If any case is booked under the Disha Act in the city, it will be transferred to the Disha Police Station. Reportedly, two ACP, or Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers, five Sub-Inspectors (SI), 38 constables and six head constables will be available round the clock at the police station.

Apart from this station in Vizag, the Police Commissioner informed that the ‘One Stop Centre’ at the King George Hospital (KGH) premises will also provide assistance to any complainant, who registers cases the Disha Act. A Sub Inspector will be stationed at the centre to register zero FIRs against those who assault women and children. A team of duty doctors, led by a gynaecologist, one officer from the legal department, and one counsellor will also be present at the centre.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh State Government introduced a mobile application for sending SOS alerts to the police, on Saturday. Speaking about the app that was launched by the CM, Mr Meena said that it is compatible with all smartphones. If one is unable to call or press the button, then the victim can just shake the phone to receive help, he further added.