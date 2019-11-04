Dengue continues to rise in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam registers the highest number of cases

Dengue fever has been on the rise in the entire country, including Andhra Pradesh. Almost 3,589 dengue cases have been reported in a span of 43 weeks (up to October 27), according to the Health Department’s data. While Malaria cases have dropped to half from last year (from 5,207 last year to 2,548 this year), dengue cases registered have not seen a notable decline. Last year, 3,591 cases were registered in the span of 43 weeks.

Reports of deaths due to dengue have been surfacing across Andhra Pradesh. In this week, a three-year-old succumbed to death in the Chittoor district, despite the availability of well-equipped hospitals and health care. Another victim of the disease was identified as Emandi Vandana (52), an assistant professor of microbiology at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. Dr. Vandana received treatment and was sent home where she relapsed. She breathed her last in a private hospital where she suffered respiratory problems.

Of the 5,400 medical camps conducted in October, 1,278 dengue and 273 malaria cases were reported. The highest number of dengue cases were registered in Visakhapatnam (812 cases).

Even as the cases have been increasing in the State, measures are being taken to prevent the onset of the disease. Health officials state that measures are being taken to control vector-borne diseases including Dengue and Malaria among others. Medical camps are being conducted in rural areas. Fumigation has been increased in public spaces, awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate people about disease prevention. The most common ways of preventing vector-borne diseases are not leaving open containers of water standing, ensuring excess water, and mosquito repellents.

Visakhapatnam TDP MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, PGVR Naidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu met District Collector Vinay Chand on Sunday and urged him to take the required preventive measures to restrict the spread of dengue in the district.