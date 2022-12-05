Ever since the case of a woman being mutilated in Delhi was recorded, several such happenings have come to light across the country. In a dreadful Delhi-like case recorded this morning, the Vizag City Police found chopped body parts of a woman stored in a drum in Madhurawada. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police ascertained that the victim’s body was mutilated over a year ago.

This shocking incident came to light when the house owner observed a foul stench from a house which had been locked for over a year. When he broke open the door, he found a plastic drum in which the chopped body was stored. He immediately alerted the Visakhapatnam City Police, who arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

Also read: Rag picker bludgeons daily wage worker near Satyam Junction

The owner expressed his suspicion to the cops that an ex-tenant, who vacated the said house in June 2021, was the culprit. He added that the suspect sneaked inside through the back door once after vacating but never returned to collect his belongings nor paid him the due rent. The house had remained locked ever since. Reportedly, the suspect and his pregnant wife went missing, and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

The house owner suspects that the body parts belonged to the pregnant woman and were chopped by her husband. The Vizag City Police have launched a further investigation into this case.

This Delhi-like case of finding chopped body parts of a woman in a drum in Madhurawada shook the Vizag locals.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.