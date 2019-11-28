An exciting lineup of events awaits Vizagites in December. From an entertaining flea market to an awareness run to a grand to fete to end the year on a high, here are the three events you shouldn’t miss in Visakhapatnam this December.

#1 Maya Bazaar

Bustling stalls, lively music, delicious food, and exciting events will once again be lighting up the city as Maya Bazaar will soon return for its second edition in Visakhapatnam. In addition to holding the crowd’s captive with enticing stalls, the flea market will be featuring special events for children, live performances by The V4 Band and Capricio.

When: 1 December

Timings: 10 AM – 10 PM

Where: MGM Grounds, Beach Road, Vizag

For stalls and tickets, contact: +91 6300875861

#2 Vizag Going Pink

The fifth edition of Vizag Going Pink will be held at the RK Beach on 8 December 2019. Organised under the ‘India Going Pink’ movement, initiated by United Sister’s Foundation, the annual run aims at creating awareness about Women’s Health and the importance of an active lifestyle for disease prevention. Vizag Going Pink 2019 will be held in categories of 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km and is expected to witness participants from all walks of life.

When: 8 December

Where: Beach Road, Vizag

#3 Visakha Utsav

The annual fete of Visakhapatnam will be celebrated on 28 and 29 December this year. Slated to be held at three venues-RK Beach, YSR City Central Park and Jatara-Visakha Utsav will be returning to showcase the proud culture and arts of Visakhapatnam to the world. Apart from the folk performances, the Utsav will also play host to a flower show, food stalls, and other attractions.

When: 28,29 December

Where: RK Beach, YSR City Central Park, Jatara (Madhurawada)