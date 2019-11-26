Visakha Utsav 2019 will be held at three venues in the city as informed by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Unveiling the event posters in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Minister said that the carnival this year will be held at RK Beach, YSR City Central Park and Jatara on 28,29 December.

Aimed at promoting the local culture and arts, the city’s annual fete witnesses a footfall from different corners of the country. The two-day carnival this year will be lit up by stalls and temple replicas at RK Beach while YSR City Central Park and Jatara at Madhurawada will play host to a flower show, folk performances and several other programmes to keep the crowds entertained. Also, tourists will be given free entry to the city parks during the fest.

Speaking about the event, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said that Visakha Utsav 2019 will be held on a grand scale to promote Visakhapatnam on different fronts. He further stated that the fete’s main agenda is to attract tourists to Visakhapatnam and thereby lead to the development of the city.

Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Veena, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri were among those present at the poster unveiling event.