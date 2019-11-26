GVMC commences restoration of damaged roads in Visakhapatnam

Bad roads have been among the most persistent issues in Visakhapatnam. Dug up roads, potholes and patchy works have been bothering citizens in different areas of the city, raising the need for quick redressal. While there were numerous complaints from the public earlier, the restoration works couldn’t hit the track with constant rains lashing the city. However, with the monsoon showing signs of withdrawal in the city, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commenced the restoration works of damaged roads on Monday.

Stating that the sorry state of roads will be taken care of, GVMC Commissioner Gummalla Srijana assured the citizens that potholes and damaged roads in the city will be addressed on priority. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the GVMC Commissioner shared, “Restoration of potholes and repairs started today. We promise to attend all the potholes and damaged roads on priority in the coming days (sic).”

Restoration of potholes and repairs started today in @GVMC_OFFICIAL

We promise to attend all the potholes and damaged roads on priority in the coming days pic.twitter.com/mi6GbFxIBq — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) November 25, 2019

Responding to the Twitter post, a few users applauded the efforts while others made sure the officials took note of the pathetic condition of roads at different spots.

One of the Twitter users, Anand, wrote, “Please inform necessary officials to close the potholes on national highway 16 (from Maddilapalem to Dairy Farm) road. Several potholes posing danger.” Taking note of the complaint, the GVMC Commissioner said she will ensure that the concerned authorities take up the necessary action in this regard.