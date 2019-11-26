Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan launches anti-corruption helpline

Keeping in line with all the efforts the government has been taking to crack the whip on the corrupt officials in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a helpline to support the efforts. Citizens can now call the anti-corruption helpline number ‘14400’ to notify the higher-ups about the corrupt behaviour of the officials in various departments.

The Chief Minister made the first call to the helpline to inquire about how it works. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, the CM said that citizens can now directly call the helpline to lodge a complaint against corrupt practices in any government department. He directed the officials to ensure the citizens’ grievances are resolved within 15 to 30 days. Further, he added that he would personally monitor the complaints against corruption and the action taken in such cases. He said that this is an added effort on the government’s part to curb corruption in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang, Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director-General Kumar Vishwajeet were in attendance at the helpline launch event among other top officials.

Educational brochures and posters about the helpline and against corruption are being circulated from the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli. The slogans were written both in Telugu and English to bring awareness on the anti-corruption helpline. Some of the slogans read: “Let’s make Andhra Pradesh corruption-free state”, “Whenever you see corruption raise your voice”, “Let’s join hands to eradicate corruption,” “Eradicate corruption, make Andhra Pradesh prosperous” and so on.

This year, the Chief Minister directed his immediate team of top officials that the battle against corruption must be taken on aggressively.

A few days back, the Andhra Pradesh government roped in the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to study the structural issues in government departments and suggest methods to help curb corruption in such scenarios.