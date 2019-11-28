5 movies that are expected to light up Sankranti 2020

Sankranti has always been a special season for films and film lovers. Adding to the colourful festivities each year, several big-ticket films hit the screens in January to entertain the audience. Next year too promises to hold a treat in store for movie buffs. Here are 5 eagerly awaited movies that are set for a release during Sankranti 2020*.

#1 Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo

The killer combination of director Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun, under the Geetha Arts banner, looks super promising. The filmmakers have been teasing the audiences with songs like Ramulo Ramula and Saamajavaragamana that have been breaking charts on YouTube. While the songs have already grown addictive, the film too has raised the stakes in the film fraternity.

Release date: 12 January

#2 Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru broke the internet with its recently-released teaser. And of course, the ever-charming Mahesh Babu looked mighty impressive as an army major. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is among the most eagerly awaited Telugu releases next year.

Release date: 12 January

#3 Darbar

The spree of Sankranti movies next year is likely to be kicked off in style by none other than Thalaiva. While a Rajinikanth release is a festival in itself, we’re looking forward to seeing A R Murugadoss’s signature style powered by Anirudh Ravichander’s music. The cast of the movie looks impressive too – with Nayanathara and Nivetha Thomas leading from the front. The first song Chumma Kizhi has already broken records on YouTube, within less than twelve hours of being uploaded.

Release date: 9 January

#4 Chapaak

Chapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, is slated for release on 10th January 2020. The plot follows the inspiring story of acid attack victim Lakshmi. Deepika Padukone’s look in the movie pleasantly surprised many – we’re looking forward to seeing her essay the role with finesse.

Release date: 10 January

#5 Tanhaji

Tanhaji is a historical film based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Marking the 100th film of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji has been scaled on a massive budget and even features Saif Ali Khan. Apart from setting the B-town abuzz, the film’s remarkable trailer has assured the fans of a riveting war drama in store.

Release date: 10 January

*release dates subject to change