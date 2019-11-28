Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu was met with bitter experience in Amaravati on Thursday. The senior politician took a tour to the capital city to protest against the works being stalled in Amaravati after the YSRCP government took over.

Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to meet farmers in the area who had lent their lands for the development of the city. However, tension prevailed on Seed Access Road on Thursday when a few farmers hurled a slipper and pelted stones at the convoy of the TDP chief. Holding black flags and raising slogans of ‘Naidu go back’, the protestors reportedly alleged that Naidu failed to develop Amaravati despite pooling fertile lands from farmers.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: During the protest by farmers supporting YSRCP today, a slipper was hurled at the bus carrying former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as it was passing near Venkatapalem, on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/0Wyi3PjQTr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Panic ensued when the members accompanying Naidu stood in support of their leader and clashed with the agitating individuals. This called for additional police forces to prevent any untoward consequence in the region.

Ahead of his tour, Chandrababu Naidu said that the ruling YSRCP was implementing planned strategies to kill the dream of Amaravati. The TDP supremo said that he was undertaking the Amaravati tour to expose the current government.