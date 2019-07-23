Vijay Deverekonda’s Dear Comrade pre-release event to be held in Vizag

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda in the city will get a chance to catch their favourite star live in action as the pre-release event of his upcoming film, Dear Comrade, is set to be held in Vizag. The city will be hosting the pre-release event from 7 pm on 24 July at Gurajada Kalakshetram.

Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Vizaggggg! This is a special film. Me daggariki osthunaa – kaluddamu. #DearComrade Pre Release #DearComradeOnJuly26th (sic).”

Directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade will be hitting the screens on 26 July. In addition to Telugu, the film will also be releasing in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film comes as an action drama. Dear Comrade sees Deverakonda don the role of a hot-headed youngster who falls in love with a state-level cricketer, played by Mandanna.

The recently released songs and trailer have been fetching a good response from the audience. It may be noted that the filmmakers even roped in Vijay Sethupathi and Dulquer Salman to lend their voice for the ‘Dear Comrade Anthem’ in Tamil and Malayalam respectively. The film’s unit is currently on a promotional spree and has been touring different cities for the same, with Vizag being the next stop.