Last updated 5 hours ago

On Friday evening, a decoy operation was conducted by Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials to catch the illegal sales of Remdesivir injections and seize its black market in Visakhapatnam. In the disguise operation by the officials, two persons involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injections were caught.

A sequence of activities were carried out as part of this operation.

Drugs Inspector (Vigilance), D Suneetha, posing as a patient’s relative in need of Remdesivir injections, made a decoy call to a phone number obtained from a source. A person calling himself Suresh answered the call and referred her to another person by the name of Rakesh. When the Drugs Inspector contacted Rakesh over the telephone, he claimed that he had 6 Remdesivir injections and the cost for which was Rs. 35,000/- each (Rs.2,10,000/- for 6 vials). Drugs Inspector Suneetha agreed to pay the sum quoted and provided the location where the vials were to be delivered. Rakesh, the illegal dealer, along with G Brahmaji, arrived at the surroundings of a hospital in MVP colony, to deliver the Remdesivir injections. Not in their wildest dream did they know that they had been trapped in a decoy operation conducted by DCA Visakhapatnam officials Drugs Inspector Suneeta and Drugs Inspector PNVVS Kalyani (Visakhapatnam sales), who were waiting for the two accused there. Rakesh and G Brahmaji were caught red-handed by the Drugs Control Administration of Visakhapatnam district. The officials immediately attended to the situation and took charge of the accused’s possessions.

Three COVIFOR injections( Hetero) and three Redyx-L injections( Dr. Reddy’s) along with Rs. 44,000/- cash were seized by the Drugs Control Administration officials during the decoy operation in Visakhapatnam. Drugs Inspectors D Suneetha and P.N.V.V.S.Kalyani along with Mr. S Laxmoji, CI, Visakhapatnam, have filed a complaint at the MVP Police Station.

On further inquiry, Rakesh and G. Brahmaji disclosed a shocking lead for the DCA officials to catch more such culprits. The accused revealed that they have been procuring the Remdesivir injections from a doctor. The incident is closely being monitored and further details have been provided to the MVP Police for inquiry. This incident, in times when there is an influx of patients in the hospitals, has sent ripples across Visakhapatnam. This decoy operation by DCA will also act as a warning to all hoarders and illegal traders.

Recently, another decoy operation had been conducted by DCA officials in Visakhapatnam to catch an illegal hoarder of medical Oxygen. Stringent measures are being taken by the State Police officers to bring down such illegal dealing and hoarding of Oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir vials and other medical equipment. The officials have also initiated a series of steps to remove the bottlenecks, to ensure Remdesivir injections are transparently available.