Last updated 3 hours ago

Telugu Cinema has been a hub for many great movies over the years. Recently there’s been a flush of some indie movies; stories set in humble backdrops, focussing on the life of the common Indian. This is the sole reason why people have been lately enjoying them. It resonates with the simple realistic lives people belong to. Although the movies are created with a low budget, they are high in content. We present to you a list of recent independent Telugu movies showcasing such rural storylines, which you can watch on your OTT platforms.

#1 Color Photo

Color Photo is a perfect example of how a small group of content creators can execute such great stories. This movie is a representation of how people have come to terms with racism. It is about a plebeian boy with aspirations to provide for his family. He falls in love with a girl who is both different in colour as well as social caste and status. What follows is a beautiful portrayal of reality and emotions. The movie takes you back to the 90s era with its excellent cinematography.

Where To Watch- Aha

#2 Mail

Set in a humble rural background, Mail narrates a beautiful tale of a village boy. He is a B.Com computer student, with a simple wish to learn computer operating. Director Uday Gurrala delivers a heartfelt comic story within the scope of reality. Harshit Malgireddy, Priyadarshini and Gouri Priya Reddy deliver wonderful performances.

Where to watch- Aha

#3 Cinema Bandi

Cinema Bandi celebrates the inherent dream of every movie buff filmmaking. Set in a rural backdrop, it tells the story of an autorickshaw driver in a village who comes upon a camera and sets after fulfilling his filmmaking dream. The movie teaches the audience that if you are willing to work hard no matter how bad the circumstances, you will reach your destiny. It is packed with honestly, purity, hard work and also, comedy. There are some stellar performances by the cast and is a must-watch. It’s one of the hottest Telugu movies with a rural setting on the OTT platform Netflix.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#4 Sreekaram

Sreekaram is 2021 drama movie starring Jaanu famed Sharwanand. The movie reiterates a story that has already been seen on screen but from a youth perspective. With the passing ages, farming is being considered a menial job. It highlights the importance of farming as it is required for a basic need, to fulfil a man’s hunger.

Where To Watch- Sun Nxt

#5 Uppena

Uppena is a love story that addresses social evils like casteism and toxic masculinity. The premise of the movie is set in the village of Uppada. The lead is a fisherman who falls in love with the daughter of an influential zamindar. The movie stars Vijay Setupathi, Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. It also features a very soothing song “Nee Kallu Neeli Samudram” sung by Javed Ali.

Where To Watch- Netflix, Aha

#6 Gaali Sampath

Gaali Sampath is another movie that celebrates the love people have for cinema. But the difference is that the story is told beautifully from the perspective of a father-son relationship. The movie stars Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad as the key characters. It is a hilarious ride of a son supporting his father’s dream of becoming an actor. But there’s a twist, his father can’t speak.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video, Aha

#7 Jathi Ratnalu

Though this Anudeep KV-directorial is primarily based in Hyderabad, it focusses on three men from Jogipet and their big city aspirations. Naveen Polishetty’s laugh-out-loud comedy, Jathi Ratnalu is made for one specific reason- to make people laugh. The movie is aware that it’s not made on a serious note, and doesn’t want to be taken seriously. With some spectacular performances by the cast and a hilarious plot, Jathi Ratnalu is a must-watch.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video