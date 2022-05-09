The first cyclonic storm of the season, Asani, detected by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in northern parts of Andhra Pradesh on 10 May 2022. Though the officials have said that the cyclone will not hit the coast, its effect is likely to be felt. Moving parallel to the east coast, Asani will not be making landfall. Visakhapatnam may witness heavy rainfall over the next two days, as an effect of Cyclone Asani.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph. As of today, 9 May 2022, the cyclone lays centred at 0300 Coordinated Universal Time, northwest of Car Nicobar Islands, (Nicobar Islands), 770 km west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 500 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 650 km south of Puri (Odisha).

The cyclone is further expected to likely move northwestwards till 10 May 2022 and reach West-Central and adjoining Northwest of Bay of Bengal, off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to IMD. The cyclone which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm is expected to weaken over the next 36 hours. It is expected to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

Moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur over a few places in coastal Andhra and Yanam today. Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam may experience heavy rainfall on 10 & 11 May. The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea over the two days, until cyclone Asani makes a pass.

