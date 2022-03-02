The Vizag Beach witnessed huge crowds on the morning of 2 March 2022. People in large groups were seen taking a holy dip on the Vizag Beach following the auspicious Maha Shivarathri. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has ordered the police forces to take up duties at the beach and temples. Due to the presence of large crowds at the beaches, drone cameras were arranged to keep a vigilant eye on the people taking a dip.

Additionally, boats with swimmers were deployed mid-sea to ensure that no one faces any dangers while taking their dip. Apart from these measures, police were instructed to control the heavy vehicular traffic near beaches and temples and safeguard the people from any accidents. This is a yearly affair at Vizag Beach during the time of Maha Shivarathri.