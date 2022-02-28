The GenZ way to Jaagaram your way through Maha Shivarathri 2022, is to watch these Telugu movies. Along with being entertained, we might learn a thing or two about Lord Shiva. Whether you are a theist or not, these movies will strike a chord of devotion among us all.

Here is a list of Telugu movies you must watch on Maha Shivarathri.

Bhookailas

It is a 1985 film, played by NTR as Ravana. The plot is an excerpt from the mythological fable, about Lord Ganesha tricking Ravana to ground the Atma Lingam. It is a must-watch classic in this genre.

Sri Manjunatha

Starring Chiranjeevi, Arjun, and Soundarya, this is a hagiographical film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The portrayal of tiffs between an atheist and a staunch devotee and how they eventually marry is also intriguing to watch. This is a must-have on your Shivarathri binge list.

Anji

Another Chiranjeevi film, known for its visuals at the time is a story about the quest for the Atma Linga. The music album of this movie is sure to make you groove. This is another movie that deserves a revisit this festive season.

Khaleja

One of Trivikram’s most underrated films is popular for its comedy and also ‘Sada Siva Sanyasi’ song. This Mahesh Babu and Anushka Sharma starrer is an out-and-out commercial rom-com with a hint of Shiva’s mention. It depicts how a few Shiva believers live.

Damarukam

Nagarjuna, a firm believer of Lord Shiva himself, stars in this film about the Lord, the Nandi and the Ghoras. The graphics, songs that invoke devotion and scenes with vibrant colours, call for a Shiva chanting.

Akhanda

This blockbuster is a recent addition to the list of movies about the might of Lord Shiva. This movie depicts the Aghoras who call themselves messengers of Shiva. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the role of “Shiv ka Sainik”. This film also takes us through the hard penance the sanyasis undertake in the form of utter devotion. It also has a very engaging storyline to entertain us.

Comment below and let us know how you have celebrated your Maha Shivarathri 2022.