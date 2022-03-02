Women in today’s society are stronger than before, more ambitious, and goal-oriented. Going way beyond sexual, or gender-based, discrimination, International Women’s Day also celebrates the wonders of womanhood. We at Yo! Vizag, like many other people, celebrate women by recognising their accomplishments. Keeping this spirit in mind, starting from today till 8 March 2022, here are the stories of magnificent women, from across Visakhapatnam, who are making womanhood proud. Our sole purpose is to inspire, educate and empower others. Here is a story of how a homemaker turned into a renowned event manager in Vizag.

Alka Jaju: Living an eventful life

Hard work, creativity, and God’s grace are the motto of success for this down-to-earth woman who has cut through all the thick and thin to establish herself in the industry. A successful entrepreneur, who started out as a trousseau packer out of her home when there were zero digital means, is today a brilliant professional, an endearing wife, and a loving mother. The inspiring journey, from a homemaker to an entrepreneur, is that of Alka Jaju, proprietor of Sugandhika.

Coming from a conservative Marwari background, Alka initially started with gift packing and organising theme parties using all props she hand-made. The creative mind comes from an age of no social media, Googling ideas, or referring to Pinterest boards. Alka who is a realist by nature believes that all work is good work. Be it a house decoration, for a small event, or a lavish wedding, she still continues to use natural elements such as grass, terra-cotta, wood, and jute in her work which could be considered her signature touch.

Women are given a lot of respect

While in conversation with Yo! Vizag, Alka opined ” Thankfully we live in this part of the world where women are given a lot of respect. The industry is very open to both men and women. In fact, women are preferred as they have a keen eye for detail, know the slightest difference in fabric, flowers, etc., and can come up with unique colour combinations.”

Regarding how she managed work-life balance, she elaborated “The main drawback in this industry is its timings. Early morning muhurthams require an entire night’s work. I love this job but it sure has its own side effects. The amount of stress when flowers don’t reach on time, or the client does not provide us with ample hours to finish our work, is unexplainable. But all things apart, this job gives me the utmost satisfaction.”

Women are treated as equals

” Nowadays, women are treated as equals. They are given equal opportunities and platforms to showcase their talent. Women are in fact known for their multitasking skills and have proved to be brilliant in managing both personal and professional lives simultaneously.” said the thriving event manager when questioned about the importance of gender equality in today’s society.

Steadfast into the field for the past 2 decades, Alka is also an avid cook and enjoys participating in rangoli competitions. She has won numerous awards for the same including the prestigious Woman of The Year Award by Maheshwari Mahila Mandal. The renowned event manager is the go-to vendor for prestigious wedding destination providers like Novotel, The Taj Gateway, Vizag Conventions, and Dolphin Hotel.